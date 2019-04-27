|
Pollie Anne Payne
Delphi - Pollie Anne Payne, 83, of Delphi and formerly of Indianapolis passed away at Franciscan Health on April 24, 2019. Pollie was born on Jan. 13, 1936 in Henry County, KY to the late Joseph Riggs and Lillie (Browning) Kidwell. She was a 1953 graduate of George Washington High School in Indianapolis and had attended IUPUI.
She married Thomas A. Payne on June 15, 1957 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2018.
She worked at George Washington High School where she was employed as the principal's secretary. She had also worked for the IPS #91 as a secretary and retired from the Northwest High School IPS system.
She was a member, Sunday School and Bible School teacher at Bellaire United Methodist Church in Indianapolis; Girl Scout leader and member of the Literary Club and Homemaker's Club.
She especially loved spending time with her family at the lake cottage and traveling. She was a Colts fan. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and doing needlework, playing Euchre, reading, and entertaining family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jim Tyner of Delphi; grandson, Nick Tyner and his wife Laura and granddaughter, Brittany Tyner; great grandchildren, Ashton and Abby Tyner and her brother John Kidwell (Jo) of Cicero.
Along with her parents and husband Thomas, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Julianne Rachel Tyner.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Bob Duke will officiate. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Delphi.
Memorial contributions in Pollie's memory may be made to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 27, 2019