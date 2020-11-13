1/1
Polly Anne Hodapp
Polly Anne Hodapp

Franklin - Polly Anne Hodapp, 95, of Franklin, IN passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born November 9, 1924 in Princeton, IN to the late Herbert and Nell Martin.

She graduated from Evansville College in 1947 with a BA in Education where she was a member of Gamma Epsilon Sigma (local) and Alpha Chi (national) sororities. Polly was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church, member of Spouses Organization of the Council of Bishops of the UMC, and supported her husband throughout his role as a church Bishop. She also belonged to the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Polly enjoyed traveling and had been to every continent except Antarctica.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bishop Leroy C. Hodapp, and sister, Nancy Schneider.

She is survived by her daughters, Anne L. Gates (Thomas O.) and Nancy E. Wichman (Steve); grandchildren, Brian Gates, Emily Kissinger (Kurt), Kevin Wichman (Terri) and Andrew Wichman; great-grandchildren, Owen, Madison and Peter Kissinger and Axel Wichman; brother, Herbert W. Martin (Norma), and five nephews.

A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana United Methodist Children's Home in Lebanon, IN or the University of Evansville. Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
