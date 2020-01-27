|
Portia Claudia Christy
Indianapolis - Portia Claudia Christy, 67, of Indianapolis passed away January 23, 2020. All are welcome to visit Tuesday, January 28 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, January 29 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020