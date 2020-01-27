Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Floral Park Cemetery
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Portia Claudia Christy Obituary
Portia Claudia Christy

Indianapolis - Portia Claudia Christy, 67, of Indianapolis passed away January 23, 2020. All are welcome to visit Tuesday, January 28 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, January 29 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
