Pramila Lal Markand
Indianapolis - Pramila Lal Markand, 87, peacefully passed away on May 17, 2019 with the love of her family surrounding her. She was born to Hanuk and Lilly Lal in Mungeli, India and was the eldest of nine children.
Pramila attended the Medical College in Nagpur and earned her degree in Nursing. It was there where she met her future husband, Dr. Omkar Markand. Theirs was a love story from the beginning and on August 25, 1963, they married in Madras (Chennai).
With Pramila's love and support, she encouraged Omkar to apply for the Fulbright Scholarship (which he was awarded) to complete his residency in Neurology in the United States. In 1966, knowing no one and with only $500 to their name, Omkar, Pramila and their one year old daughter, Vaneeta Markand (Kumar), traveled to the US and began their life together in Houston, Texas. They moved to Dallas, TX in 1967, where Pramila worked as a Nurse and Omkar completed his Residency. In 1971, their youngest daughter, Sandhya Markand (Graves) was born.
In 1972, the family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where Omkar began and continues his career as a Neurologist and Professor, in the Department of Neurology, at IU School of Medicine. At that time, Pramila chose to stay home and raise her family. There was never much down time for her, as Pramila was engaged in many events and an active member of the community. She was an integral part in growing the Indian community in Indianapolis, and with her husband and close Indian families, they created and made the Indian community an established part of the city. They also helped start the first Hindu Community Center (worship site), as well as the Hindu Temple of Central Indiana. In addition to this, Pramila was also a small business owner for many years.
For Pramila, her family always came first; however, her generosity spread across to everyone she came in contact with. Though small in stature, her presence was powerful, yet compassionate, and she took the role of matriarch of her family to heart. She loved, guided, and supported everyone in her life with her strength and abundance of Love. Her laugh and smile were contagious and could light up any room.
Pramila always was there for Omkar and her daughters. She welcomed her son-in-laws into her life completely and had a special bond with each of them. Yet, her love for her grandchildren surpassed everything and was something sacred and special, only for them. She was an integral part in helping raise them and showing them the meaning of unconditional Love.
Pramila is survived by her husband, Dr. Omkar Markand; two daughters, Vaneeta Markand Kumar (Ramesh) and Sandhya Markand Graves (Tyler); six grandchildren, Saajan Kumar, Shaili Kumar, Saaya Kumar, Wyatt Graves, Nolan Graves, and Lily Graves; two siblings who reside in Indianapolis, Vimal Lal (Carol) and Sarla Chauhan and their families, and one sibling who resides in India. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held from 4-8pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. A private cremation will follow. If you'd like to honor Pramila's memory, donations may be made to the Indiana University Foundation, Department of Neurology.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 20, 2019