Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Legacy Stone Church
20101 Grassy Branch Road
Westfield, IN
View Map
Presley A. Long


2004 - 2019
Presley A. Long Obituary
Presley A. Long

Westfield - Presley A. Long, 15, of Westfield, Indiana, died November 1, 2019 at Riley Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born January 29, 2004 in Frankfort, Ind. to Ashley Long & Michael Langan. Presley was a student at Westfield High School. She loved animals and soccer, playing for the Indiana Fire Travel Soccer Team. She was a past 4-H member. Presley was the top earner for "Pennies for Patients" a campaign benefiting , while in the Westfield Middle School. She is survived by: mother & stepfather: Ashley Long-Miller & Austin Miller of Westfield, father & stepmother: Michael Langan & Rhea Langan of Indianapolis, brother: Kyler Miller of Westfield, grandparents: Carleen Long of Frankfort, Larry E. Long of Florida, Susan L. Langan of New Cumberland, PA, great grandmother: Margaret Brown of Frankfort, aunt: Whitney Long of Frankfort, cousin: Jerric Spencer of Frankfort. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, George R. Langan. Memorial visitation will be 1:30 -5 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Legacy Stone Church, 20101 Grassy Branch Road, Westfield, Ind. Private family funeral services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Goodwin Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, Ind. is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
