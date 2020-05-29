Priscilla Baumheckel
Indianapolis - Priscilla Baumheckel passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on May 26th in the presence of her family. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 2, 1929 to parents Norel Trueblood and Helene Allen McLaughlin. As an alumni of Shortridge High School, she went on to become a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, and graduated from Butler University with a major in Home Economics and a minor in Music. Following college graduation, she married Ralph E. Baumheckel of Indianapolis and they were married in 1950 at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis.
In 1952 they relocated to the family farm in Connersville, IN and became business partners raising crops, cattle and tending the Trusler Hybrid Seed Corn business. They welcomed three children and Priscilla also studied organ at Earlham College. She served as supply organist for 30 years in the many communities she lived. In 1963 the family moved to Naperville, IL where she raised three accomplished children, taught private piano lessons, studied New Testament at Illinois Benedictine College in Lisle, IL, and served eight years as the surgical assistant in a Podiatry practice. She had a heart for children with special needs and taught children with learning disabilities in a private school.
She always loved the medical field and at the age of 50 fulfilled her passion by graduating from the Hinsdale Hospital School of Licensed Practical Nursing. She worked for the hospital for three years and when she moved to Richmond, IN she became charge nurse for the Beverly Nursing Home. With a further move to Celina, OH she worked in hospice care.
Throughout her life she sewed beautiful garments for her girls, knitted (even in her last days) crocheted, and embroidered teaching her daughters the same. Ever service minded, she made prayer shawls for the church, and baby items for hospitals. In Ohio she started her own business, "Accents by Priscilla," sewing for decorators creating their pillows, window treatments and related.
She and her husband came full circle and retired to Indianapolis to lead an active life. She researched the family genealogy and left documentation for several libraries and family members. She has been active in the Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana where she was awarded certificates proving her ancestors had lives in Ft. Wayne prior to 1850, and the PEO sisterhood, Chapter P, where this year she was recognized for her 50 year membership and service. She was part of the Colonial Dames XVII Century, Huguenot Society of Indiana, National Society of the Dames of the Court of Honor, Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter of DAR where she has served as Secretary and pianist several times at the state convention. She also served in the Carmel Area Delta Gamma Alumni Association and was a regular volunteer at the Indiana State Museum.
As a woman of faith she was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and Affiliate Member of Castleton United Methodist Church. She never failed to work hard for her children's future, and loved giving them wings to be who they were destined to be. Her husband Ralph preceded her in death on May 31, 2019. She is survived by her beloved sister, Catherine Suzanne Montgomery of Leesburg, FL, son David Allen and his wife Maria Hortensia Patiño de Baumheckel of Bogotá, Columbia; daughters, Carol Ann Baumheckel and Linda Sue Baumheckel of Indianapolis, IN and Linda's son, the family's very special grandchild, Gabriel K.R. Baumheckel of Indianapolis, and six dear nieces and nephews who made her life very bright. A private funeral service will be held Friday, June 5th with entombment the following day at Shrine of Memories Mausoleum in Connersville, IN. Please contact the family if you would like to attend the service as they are keeping a headcount due to limited seating.
Memorial contributions in Priscilla's name are suggested to: Second Presbyterian Church Music Program: 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.