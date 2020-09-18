Priscilla Susan Smith
Carmel - Priscilla Susan Finch was born May 3, 1943 to Meryl and Hildred Finch in Tell City Indiana. On September 16, 2020, at Carmel Health and Living where she lived for several years, Susan died with her loving and dedicated daughters by her side.
As a child, Susan enjoyed going to baseball games in St. Louis. On the family farm in Southern IN she loved riding horses and driving a jeep before she was of legal age. Susan was Homecoming Queen at Tell City High School and played the trombone in the marching band. The band was chosen to march in President John F. Kennedy's inaugural parade in the freezing temperatures in January 1961 in Washington DC. She loved telling stories about the cold that day.
Susan attended IU Bloomington where she met Deane Smith. They were married on August 25, 1963 in Tell City on an extremely hot day in a church without AC. Susan then graduated from Butler University in May of 1967 with an Elementary Education Degree. The 4th in her family to do so. Susan and Deane resided in Indianapolis where they raised 3 children. Susan taught at Fall Creek Elementary for several years. She loved spending time with her family on vacations in Florida and especially at Crooked Lake. She loved teaching all she knew how to play cards. To this very day her bridge club of over 50 years still gets together, to socialize only, and these ladies are her dearest friends. Susan and Deane took several trips including: Arizona to see the Cubs in spring training, Alaska on a cruise, Winters in Fort Myers Beach FL, and Hawaii to see IU play basketball.
Susan will be dearly missed by her daughters for her kind heart and love for all. Susan's husband Deane and son Kirk preceded her in death. Susan is survived by her daughters; Karen Grund (Jeff) of Carmel IN, Katie Arbuckle (Chris) of Carmel IN, grandchildren; Erica and Trace Arbuckle, Kama and Jimmy Grund and great granddaughter Kinsley; her sister Jackie Fresh (Doug) of Louisville KY and several loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
), P.O. Box 91891, Washington D.C., 20090-1891. Her daughters would like to thank her caregivers over the years that truly treated her like their mom.
