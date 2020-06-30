Quadie Lewis Cook Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Quadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quadie Lewis Cook Jr.

Indianapolis - Quadie Lewis Cook Jr. 72 of Indianapolis passed away June 26, 2020. Quadie was born on June 17, 1948 in Lafayette, TN to Quadie Lewis Cook Sr and Mable Ruth (White) Cook. Quadie worked as a machinist for Caterpillar and he was also a Realtor. Quadie was preceded in death by his parents, Quadie and Ruth Cook Sr. and his grandson, Kiernan Dunning and his sister Wilma Cole. A graveside service will be held on Friday July 03, 2020 at 1 pm CST at the Gaskill Cemetery in Neoga, IL. Quadie is survived by his wife: Margery Lynn (Buckner) Cook their daughters: Elizabeth (Russell) Dunning, Amy (Rodney) Ashley, Cindy (Mark Raymond) Kilmark, Abbie (Carl) Reed his grandchildren: Teagan Dunning, Benjamin Dunning, Keira Dunning, Nathaniel Ashley, Carter Ashley, Chelsea (K.G.) Sanders, Ryan Kilmark, Olivia Kilmark, Rebekah Kilmark, Kayla "Bubby" Reed and Emily Reed, and his great grandchildren: Alayna Crowe and Easton Crowe and his siblings: Jane (Larry) Phipps, Barbara (Richard) Watt, Dean (Lory) Cook, Diane (Roy) Riley, Brenda (Ronnie) Ammann. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved