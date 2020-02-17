|
|
Quentin C. Shore
Plainfield - Quentin C. Shore, 94, of Plainfield, passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born in Ashley, IN on June 9, 1925 to the late John M. Shore and Dorothy Haskins. Quentin was a WWII United States Navy veteran. He graduated from Purdue University and then received his Master's from Butler University. Quentin was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Shore; brother, Jack Shore. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Plainfield United Methodist Church (600 Simmons Street, Plainfield, IN 46168). Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church. Survivors include his sons, John (Cheryl) and Chris (Linda) Shore; sisters, Dorothy (Gordon) Bard and Judy Kanaga; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020