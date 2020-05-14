Quinton L. Coleman
1969 - 2020
Quinton L. Coleman

Indianapolis - Quinton Leon Coleman, born December 6, 1969, and departed May 9, 2020, due to health complications from diabetes and liver failure. Quinton was the son of (Clara) Miah Black and Mansfield Coleman Junior. At an early age, Quinton was blessed with Ulysses O. Ervin as his stepfather. He's preceded by one brother Ervin Coleman and leaves, sister Kendall S. Coleman, and brother Demetrius O Ervin. His stepbrother Ulysses Ervin kept Quinton groomed with a fresh haircut and shave. Quinton enjoyed dressing nicely, wearing cologne, and wearing his favorite color red. He loved all things with bling the shinier an object was the happier it made him. Quinton was the uncle of many beautiful nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his biological family, extended family, and his Quinton Residential Living (QRL) family. He will be missed by the many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Quinton also is known as Coco-Bean by close family members touched many lives in a positive way.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
