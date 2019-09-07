Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saint Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
2525 E. 11th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
2525 E. 11th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
2525 E. 11th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Quinton L. "Dutch" Heintzelman


1921 - 2019
Quinton L. "Dutch" Heintzelman Obituary
Quinton L. "Dutch" Heintzelman

Indianapolis - Quinton L. "Dutch" Heintzelman, 98, of Indianapolis, went home to his Lord and Savior on September 7, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1921 in Andreas, PA to the late Norton B. and Laura (Wehr) Heintzelman. Quinton was baptized on March 5, 1921. He graduated in 1938 from Lehighton High School and then went on to graduate from General Motors Institute of Technology in Flint, MI.

He married E. Jean Whitaker on September 3, 1943 in Whiteland, IN.

Quinton served in the United States Airforce during WWII and then Commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant, Observer/Flight Engineer. He was a member of Saint Peter's Lutheran Church since 1946. He was a 50 year member of the Indianapolis Liederkranz Club and Men's Choir, Saint Peter's Choir, Men's Bible Study, the Lutheran Servicemen's Club and the Forte Organ Restoration Committee. Quinton served on the Board of Elders at Saint Peter's and on the Concordia Cemetery Board.

Quinton retired as Mechanical Engineer from Allison Transmission after 37 years of employment.

Dutch and his wife enjoyed traveling extensively to see the world.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, E. Jean Heintzelman; brothers, Franklin Heintzelman, Luther Heintzelman, David Heintzelman, and son-in-law, Bruce Worster.

Dutch is survived by daughters, Nancy J. Worster, Diana L. (Donald) Riley and Pamela S. (Julian) Desir; grandchildren, Kelly (Josh) Forey, Jennifer (Doug) Bushee, Stephanie (Keith) Sainsbury, Justin (Laura) Wray, Kevin (Stacey) Wray; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Laura, Quinton, Ava, Alex, Liam, Evelyn, and Elliot; great-great grandson, Evan, and brother, Kermit (Elaine) Heintzelman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Saint Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2525 E. 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at the church.

Dutch will be laid to rest with military honors in Concordia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Peter's Forte Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, 2019
