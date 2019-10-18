Resources
More Obituaries for Qumire Segrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Qumire Ealy Segrest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Qumire Ealy Segrest Obituary
Qumire Ealy Segrest

Indianapolis - 91, passed away 10/13/2019. On Monday October 21 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11am with visitation from 9am- 11am, at Mount Carmel Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

She was a member of Mount Carmel Church where she served on Senior Usher Board, and was a volunteer on the Food Pantry Ministry she leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Homer Segrest; daughters; Sheila Ross, and Daphane Thomas; two grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Qumire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.