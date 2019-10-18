|
|
Qumire Ealy Segrest
Indianapolis - 91, passed away 10/13/2019. On Monday October 21 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11am with visitation from 9am- 11am, at Mount Carmel Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
She was a member of Mount Carmel Church where she served on Senior Usher Board, and was a volunteer on the Food Pantry Ministry she leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Homer Segrest; daughters; Sheila Ross, and Daphane Thomas; two grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019