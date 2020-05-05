R. Barnes Latham
1937 - 2020
R. Barnes Latham

Carmel - R. Barnes Latham, 83, Carmel, passed on May 3, 2020 at Brookdale of Carmel. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Anderson, Indiana.

Private services will be held on May 7, 2020 with a burial in East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory's website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
