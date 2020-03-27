|
R. Myron Wheeler
Lizton - R. Myron Wheeler, age 87, of Lizton, IN, passed away March 25th in Methodist Hospital.
Myron was the son of Gilbert Wheeler and Jewel (Kelly) Wheeler Ludlow, of Amo, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Sally (Archer) Wheeler and would have been married to her 67 years on April 3rd. Also surviving are his daughter, Myra Jenice (Jennie) Wheeler and son, Kelly Wheeler (Lisa) of Lebanon, IN. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, Kelsey Leadman of Plainfiled, Bradley Wheeler of Clermont and step-grandchild, Brittany Powells of Avon. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren.
Myron attended school in Amo and graduated from Butler University School of Pharmacy in 1955. He was a pharmacist for over 50 years.
He was in partnership at E&W Star Pharmacy in Lebanon and Dari-Pharmx, in Jamestown. He also worked at CVS. Myron loved to snow ski, water ski, traveling and camping with his family. He spent his retirement enjoying golf and helped as a caregiver for his beloved daughter, Jennie.
There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be sent to Sycamore Services of Danville or Jamestown Christian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020