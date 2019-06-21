|
|
Dr. R. Ray Hawkins
Indianapolis - Dr. R. Ray Hawkins, 88, of Indianapolis, recently of Carmel, IN died on June 18, 2019. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on April 15, 1931 to Harold and Violet Hawkins. Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years, Suzanne (Barclay), his two sons: James Hawkins (Christine) and John Hawkins (Christy) and eight grandchildren who will miss grandpa dearly: Will, Shannon, Rachel, Katherine (Jim) and Jack, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Michael (John).
Ray served his country as an Airman in the United States Air Force. Stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, Ray rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant working in the Statistical Services Division and was honorably discharged in 1959 to further pursue his post-secondary education.
Ray held a doctoral degree in Psychology from Indiana University as well as degrees and certificates from Indiana State University, Butler University, and Purdue University. Prior to earning his Ph.D., Ray was a dedicated teacher and department head at Manual High School in Indianapolis where he met his beloved wife. After earning his Master's degree in education, he became an adjunct professor in the School of Business at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis and directed the Counseling and Placement Center. In 1979, Ray left the world of education to join Eli Lilly and Company as a staff psychologist. During his 20-year career with Eli Lilly, he served as Senior Personnel Advisor to the executive staff, practiced psychology in the Lilly Employee Health Service Centers and ultimately served as the Director of Psychological Services. He retired in 1999.
Dr. Hawkins also lent his skills and outgoing personality to the Indiana Pacers as a staff doctor for 17 years, providing sports psychology and family counseling to the players and coaches and personality assessments for potential draft picks. He spent time working with the Indianapolis Colts in a similar capacity.
After he retired, Dr. Hawkins was very active in his community. He served on the Indiana State Board of Examiners in Psychology and served on the boards of the Indiana Historical Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, Jameson Camp, and Goodwill Industries. Ray was an active member in the Indianapolis Literary Club, the University Club, the Columbia Club, Downtown Kiwanis, the Economic Club of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Athletic Club, and the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce.
Ray was a Pacers and Colts season ticket holder and an ardent sports fan. He was a devoted member of Second Presbyterian Church, and he shared his knowledge and talents generously. Ray never met a stranger and was miraculously prepared to share a lecture about any topic or helpful advice at a moment's notice. Throughout his working years and retirement, Ray enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time on the beach in Siesta Key, FL and being surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th beginning at 11:00 am at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. A celebration of Ray's life will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm. There will be a graveside service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana or the Indiana Historical Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 21, 2019