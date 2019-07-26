Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Rachel Danielle Parkerson


1987 - 2019
Rachel Danielle Parkerson Obituary
Rachel Danielle Parkerson

Severn, Maryland - Rachel Danielle Parkerson, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2019 at the age of 32. A resident of Severn, Maryland she was on born on March 4, 1987 in Indianapolis to Duane F. May and Julia J. (Esker) May.

Rachel loved spending time with her family and her close, long term friends. She enjoyed music, playing the bass guitar, the harmonica, singing karaoke, knitting, crocheting, and baking. Rachel had a bigger than life personality and loved making people laugh. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

To cherish her memory, Rachel leaves behind her husband of 7 years, Daniel M. Parkerson; her three children, Jeremy, Layla, and Rex; mother, Julia J. Esker May; brother, Shaune (Stacey) Corbett; two sisters, Amanda (Eric Zeigler) May Rodriguez, and Rebecca (Evan) Raker; five nieces and nephews, Devon, Aurora, Kaitlyn, Alex and Annalise.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duane F. May.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the children may be made to:

https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-rachel-parkerson

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 26, 2019
