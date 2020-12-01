Rae Anne Grounds



Carmel - Rae Anne Grounds, 79, of Carmel, IN, passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1941 in South Bend, IN, to Lawrence and Bessie (Garrett) Schmidt.



She worked as a school teacher for 5 years. She was an extremely likeable person who never met a stranger.



She is survived by her husband James Grounds; children Kristen Grounds and Brett Grounds; granddaughter Ali; and great-granddaughter Cia.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Daniel Schmidt.



Services for Rae Anne will be private.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care









