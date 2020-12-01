1/1
Rae Anne Grounds
1941 - 2020
Rae Anne Grounds

Carmel - Rae Anne Grounds, 79, of Carmel, IN, passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1941 in South Bend, IN, to Lawrence and Bessie (Garrett) Schmidt.

She worked as a school teacher for 5 years. She was an extremely likeable person who never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband James Grounds; children Kristen Grounds and Brett Grounds; granddaughter Ali; and great-granddaughter Cia.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Daniel Schmidt.

Services for Rae Anne will be private.

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
