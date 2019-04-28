|
|
Ragene A. Cope
Indianapolis, IN - Ragene A. Cope, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 24, 2019.
Ragene was born September 13, 1931, in Indianapolis to the late Roy and Dorothy Remler and graduated from Broad Ripple High School. She married the love of her life, Donald J. Cope, on October 7, 1950, in Indianapolis, and they shared 68 wonderful years together. She treasured her children and embraced her roles as mother, life partner and friend. She loved cats, the ocean, sunshine, humming birds and cookouts on the deck. She had a talent for growing beautiful rose bushes.
She leaves behind her husband, Donald J. Cope; son, Donald R. Cope (Wendy Wood), of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter, Julie Saetre (Pete) of Indianapolis, Indiana; and her beloved cats, Mikey and Tigger.
A private memorial service will be held by the family. Cremation services entrusted to Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019