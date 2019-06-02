|
|
Ralph Edmund Baumheckel was born October 23, 1927. He was born on the farm of his maternal grandparents, Edmund Bryson and Effie Bell Remy Trusler in Connersville, IN. He was the only child of William Martin and Irene Josephine Trusler Baumheckel. He attended the first grade in a one-room schoolhouse east of Connersville and completed grades one through six in Cincinnati OH. He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School, Indianapolis, IN where he received the Milo H. Stewart award, was Lieutenant Commander of the Tech Legion Honor Society and gave the student Commencement Address representing the class of 1946. Ralph graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. He was elected a member of Phi Tau Sigma Mechanical Engineering Honor Society as well a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Following graduation, he and Priscilla McLaughlin of Indianapolis were married in 1950 at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, IN. He was employed as a Product Development Engineer with the Link-Belt Company, Indianapolis, IN and was granted three patents that included one for a pressed steel bearing housing that became the new JPS product line. He and his wife became partners in the family farm and Trusler Hybrid Seed Corn business and moved to the farm, Connersville, IN in 1952. He was past president of the Connersville Kiwanis Club and the Indiana Crop Improvement Association, ICIA, receiving its "Recognition of Service to the ICIA and the Seed Industry" award in February 2007. Ralph joined the International Harvester Company, IH, in Product Planning Research at the World Headquarters in Chicago in 1962 and moved to Naperville, IL. During his 20 years with IH he progressed through many areas of responsibility retiring as Manager of Research, Corporate Advanced Harvesting Systems. As Adjunct professor at Purdue University-Indiana University, Richmond, IN, he taught "Technical Report Writing." The last eight years of his business career were as the Uni System Project Manager; White New-Idea Corporation, Coldwater Ohio. He served two terms as chairman of the the American Seed Trade Association Machinery Committee. He was a past Administrative Vice President of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers and was elected Fellow of that organization. He was Senior Author for the book, International Harvester Farm Equipment Product History 1831-1985 published by that Society. He was a past board member of the International Harvester Collectors Club #7 of Indiana and was the Editor of The Indiana Harvester Newsletter for six years. His life-long love of photography has resulted in his images winning exhibition awards and publication in various periodicals. He was a Volunteer Photographer for the Indiana State Museum and was a consultant to the Indiana State Museum Corn exhibit that became "Amazing Maze". Ralph has served as a Trustee and an Elder in the Presbyterian Church and is currently a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, IN, and an associate member of Castleton United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, IN and was group leader of their Variety Bunch. He was a member of the Indianapolis Literary Club. He was recognized by the Breakfast Optimist Club of Indianapolis as Optimist of the year in 2006. He was a brilliant man and story-teller, a giving Christian servant, loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Priscilla, son David and his wife Maria Hortensia Patiño de Baumheckel of St. Louis, MO, daughters Carol Ann Baumheckel, of Indianapolis, IN and Linda Sue Baumheckel and her son Gabriel Kyler; Ralph's newly adopted grandson both of San Antonio, TX. Services on Tuesday, June 4th at Second Presbyterian Church at 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN, Visitation in the church parlor at 9:30 A.M. service at 11 A.M. Entombment will follow on Wednesday at Shrine of Memories Mausoleum at 1:00 pm in Connersville, IN. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019