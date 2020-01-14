Services
G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home
1505 South East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 787-7211
Ralph Boswell Obituary
Ralph Boswell

Indianapolis - Ralph C. Boswell, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at White Lick Friends Cemetery, Mooresville, IN.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
