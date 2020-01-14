|
Ralph Boswell
Indianapolis - Ralph C. Boswell, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at White Lick Friends Cemetery, Mooresville, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020