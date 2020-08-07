1/
Ralph C. Lancaster
North Salem - Ralph C. Lancaster, 72, passed away on August 2, 2020 at home in North Salem, IN. from cancer. Ralph was born on May 10, 1948. He is survived by his wife Diane and two Daughters. He was preceded in death by daughter Dawn Starns. The Memorial Service will be Saturday 15 August 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Salem Christian Church, 6 North California Street, North Salem, IN 46165 Telephone: 765-676-6969




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
