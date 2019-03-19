|
Ralph Dallas Short
Indianapolis - Ralph Dallas Short, 76, of Indianapolis, IN passed away March 17, 2019.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the mortuary. Officiating will be Pastor Ray Hampton. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greenwood, IN.
Please see full obituary at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019