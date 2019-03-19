Services
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Shangrila Chapel
1444-1512 W Us 52
Fountaintown, IN 46130
(317) 861-6153
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Shangrila Chapel
1444-1512 W Us 52
Fountaintown, IN 46130
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Shangrila Chapel
1444-1512 W Us 52
Fountaintown, IN 46130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Dallas Short

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Dallas Short Obituary
Ralph Dallas Short

Indianapolis - Ralph Dallas Short, 76, of Indianapolis, IN passed away March 17, 2019.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the mortuary. Officiating will be Pastor Ray Hampton. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greenwood, IN.

Please see full obituary at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now