Ralph Dean Calvert, Sr
Indianapolis - 75, died January 24, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-8pm. A funeral service will follow on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11am, with one hour of visitation prior to service. All services will be held at Restoring Hope Community Church 4650 West 62nd St Indianapolis IN 46268. Burial will be held at Bunnell Cemetery in Frankfort, Indiana. Please see full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements: Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020