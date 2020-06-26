Ralph E. Rice Jr.
1931 - 2020
Ralph E. Rice Jr.

Ralph E. Rice Jr., 89, of Noblesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born on March 12, 1931 to Ralph E. Rice Sr. and Vera (Allen) Rice in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ralph graduated from Lawrence Central High School in 1949 and attended Butler University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ralph married Glenna Farr on September 23, 1956. He worked as a bricklayer in Hamilton County and in maintenance for Indianapolis Public Schools. Ralph enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Most of all, he loved the Lord Jesus Christ and his family.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Glenna Rice; daughter, Debbie (Brian) Marks; son, Rick (Michelle) Rice; six grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Marks, Erik (Allyson) Marks, Matthew (Kayla) Onkst, Nicholas Marks (fianceé Maria), Evan Rice (girlfriend Aubree), and Ashley (Zachery) Lockwood; 3 great-granddaughters, Hayden, Hannah and Evelyn Marks; and 1 great-grandson expected in late July. Ralph is also survived by a brother, Ronald (Pat) Rice of Bossier City, LA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Rice.

Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 11:00 am to the time of service at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Schultz will officiate. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church, 9709 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
JUN
29
Service
12:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
