Indianapolis - Ralph Eldon Purdy, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away April 22 in Indianapolis. Born Nov. 25, 1926 to A.G. Purdy and Ida May (Dickey) Purdy in Morocco, IN. Married Beverly Shields, Sept. 1, 1951. Ralph was an Army veteran of World War II and retired from the Western Electric Indianapolis plant as a senior design engineer.

He is survived by his wife and four children, Ellen (Dale) Eisman, Edward (Margo) Purdy, Elaine Purdy and Jason (April) Purdy; one brother, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and seven sisters.

Private services on Wednesday, April 29, in Morocco, IN. Burial with military honors at Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Newton County IN, Food Pantry, or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
