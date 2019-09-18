|
|
Ralph Eugene Hatcher
Indianapolis - Ralph Eugene Hatcher, affectionately called "Doc" by his family and friends, passed away on September 16, 2019 at the age of 70 years.
A native of Springfield, Illinois, Ralph was a senior company medic in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne Division prior to attending Blackburn College and DePauw University, graduating with high honors. He married his "red-headed girl next door," Sue Lex, in 1976. Ralph completed his medical studies at SIU School of Medicine in 1980, and started his own rural general practice in Ursa, Illinois in 1983.
Ralph and his family moved to Indianapolis in 1995, where he settled into to his career of Emergency Medicine. He served as the Director of Boone County EMS through Witham Health Services until 2010. In 1997, he joined the Butler University faculty as an adjunct professor of anatomy and pathophysiology.
Ralph was known by his peers for his love of aviation and of German sport cars. He had a passion for his religion and for history and politics, and would discuss these topics at great length with anyone who would listen. He loved music, most notably The Beatles and Beethoven. He read with fervor and was an avid teacher until the day he died. He was a charter member of his church, Eastside Community Baptist Church, and could be found there every Sunday teaching bible studies and religious history.
Ralph received a heart transplant in 1998, and we, his family, hold his donor family (names withheld) close to our hearts at this time.
Ralph was son to Ralph Leroy and Anna Mae Hatcher. He is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Hatcher. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sue (nee Lex), sons Wesley (Camille) and Thomas, and daughters Catherine (Adam), and Colleen (Justin), grandchildren Tyler, Patrick, Juliette, Leo, Teagan, William, Genevieve, Annemarie, Hannah, Tatum, Rafe, Dominic, Eve, and Penelope. He is also survived by his brothers Randall, Rex, Roger, Ragan, and sister, Lisa, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Fishers, Indiana on Friday, September 20th from 4pm-8pm and again Saturday, September 21st, from 9am-10am. Services will be held Saturday, September 21st at 10am. Interment will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on Monday, September 23rd.
Memorial donations in memory of Ralph may be made to Eastside Community Baptist Church, 438 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46201. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019