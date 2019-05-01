|
Ralph Gerhard Schwarz
Indianapolis - Ralph Gerhard Schwarz, 59, passed away very unexpectedly on March 24, 2019 while working overseas in Bahrain. Ralph was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 8, 1960 and was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a 1978 graduate of Warren Central High School and a graduate of Indiana University, earning a degree in Engineering. Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany for 5 years, achieving the rank of Captain. After serving in the Army, Ralph worked as an Ex Pat for over 30 years in Saudi Arabia where he was heavily involved in city infrastructure projects.
He enjoyed travelling, especially loved participating in Volksmarches all over the world, skiing in Italy and Norway, sponsoring up and coming Board Gamers, going to auctions, playing tennis and was a big fan of IU Basketball.
Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Kathe Schwarz. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Gerhard Schwarz, sister Elke Lorenzen (Bradley) and his nephews, Drake Russel (Elizabeth McCloskey)and Grant Russel (Lauren) and great nephews, Owen and Landon Russel, extended family and many friends and colleagues around the world.
Ralph's Celebration of Life will be at the Indianapolis Liederkranz, 1417 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 on May 11, 2019. Visitation is from 10am-11am, with services from 11am -12pm. Ralph was very proud of his German Heritage. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ralph's memory to the Indianapolis Liederkranz.
Many heartfelt thanks to the US Embassy in Bahrain, Agents of Record, and The Heston Company for their comfort, support and help in bringing Ralph home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019