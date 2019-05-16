|
|
Ralph Hobbs
Speedway - Ralph Hobbs, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Mary Joan Hobbs and a son Jeffery Hobbs. He was retired from Indiana University, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th Street with visitation beginning at 11 AM. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 PM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made either to St. Christopher Church or to Gibault Home, Terre Haute, IN. Online condolences and a full obituary at www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019