Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Christopher Catholic Church,
Rosary
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W. 16th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Hobbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Hobbs Obituary
Ralph Hobbs

Speedway - Ralph Hobbs, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Mary Joan Hobbs and a son Jeffery Hobbs. He was retired from Indiana University, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th Street with visitation beginning at 11 AM. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 PM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made either to St. Christopher Church or to Gibault Home, Terre Haute, IN. Online condolences and a full obituary at www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now