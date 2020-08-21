1/1
Ralph Johnson
1931 - 2020
Ralph Johnson

Indianapolis -

Ralph E Johnson, 89, of Indianapolis, entered the presence of Jesus on August 21, 2020. He was born in Evanston, IL on August 13, 1931.

Before retiring, Ralph worked for Eli Lilly and Co. He received his MBA from Northwestern University.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 62 years, Virginia "Jinney"; children, Linda (Jon), Jeffrey (Barbara) and Michael (Paula); 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather on Monday, August 24 at 11 am in Colonial Hills Baptist Church where the funeral service will begin at 2 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Ralph's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 AM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
AUG
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
