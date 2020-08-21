Ralph Johnson
Indianapolis -
Ralph E Johnson, 89, of Indianapolis, entered the presence of Jesus on August 21, 2020. He was born in Evanston, IL on August 13, 1931.
Before retiring, Ralph worked for Eli Lilly and Co. He received his MBA from Northwestern University.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 62 years, Virginia "Jinney"; children, Linda (Jon), Jeffrey (Barbara) and Michael (Paula); 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather on Monday, August 24 at 11 am in Colonial Hills Baptist Church where the funeral service will begin at 2 pm.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com
to read Ralph's complete obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.