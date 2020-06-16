Ralph "Skip" Kammerer
Indianapolis - Ralph "Skip" Kammerer, 69, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Friends and family may call Thursday, June 18 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Greenwood Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later time. Online condolences and full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Indianapolis - Ralph "Skip" Kammerer, 69, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Friends and family may call Thursday, June 18 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Greenwood Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later time. Online condolences and full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.