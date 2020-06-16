Ralph "Skip" Kammerer
Indianapolis - Ralph "Skip" Kammerer, 69, of Indianapolis passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Friends and family may call Thursday, June 18 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Greenwood Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later time. Online condolences and full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
