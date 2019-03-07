|
|
Ralph Leon "Pete" Byrne, Jr.
SCOTTSBURG - Ralph Leon "Pete" Byrne, Jr., 70, a resident of Venice, Florida passed away on February 21, 2019, while sleeping. He was in Las Vegas as National FOP Site Committee Chairman. He was born in Indianapolis on August 31, 1948 to Ralph Leon and Margaret Martin Byrne. Pete graduated from Scottsburg High School in 1966 and the Indiana Police Academy in 1971. He was a Military Police Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He began his career with the Scottsburg City Police Department in 1970 and reached the post of Chief of Police in 1997. He retired as Director of Security with Hoosier Lottery, serving from 1997 until 2006. He held numerous offices in the FOP, serving 12 years as Indiana FOP Vice President and the Chairman of the National FOP Site Committee, and received the Indiana FOP R. Pat Stark and Addie Maddox Awards.
He loved Corvettes, basketball, golf, and most sports, his many friends, and retirement in Florida. His survivors include his sister Rhonda L Burns (Joe) of Plant City, FL; nieces and nephews; cousins; and, best friends Jan Hardy and Joe Cravens.
He was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnne Byrne; father, Ralph L Byrne Sr; and, beloved mother, Margaret Martin Byrne.
A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 PM - 4 PM at the Knights of Columbus, 1460 N Gardner, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Memorial donations may be made in his name for Special Olympics and Easter Seals to Indiana State FOP, 1427 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis IN 46201. Funeral arrangements by Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home, 80 N 1st St., Scottsburg, IN 47170, Tel: 812-752-2525.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019