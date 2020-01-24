|
Ralph R. Reeves
Camby - Ralph Reeves
86, longtime Mooresville resident, died January 24, 2020 at The Springs of Mooresville. Ralph was born October 20, 1933, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Walter Ward Reeves and Olive Isadore (Read) Reeves.
Ralph was raised in Indianapolis and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1950. He married the love of his life Vera "Janie" Reeves on January 13, 1956. Together they were faithful members of The Church at Mt. Gilead and Ralph was a 50-year member of the Mooresville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and U.A.W. Local 933. Ralph worked as an inspector for Allison, division of General Motors for 39 years, retiring in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Vera "Janie" (Robinson) Reeves; a brother Randy Reeves; sisters Shirley Meloy and Ruth Bryer.
Survivors include his daughter, Devota "Dodie" Sheffield and her husband Phillip of Indianapolis and many extended family and friends.
The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29th at Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, with calling there from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday Jan. 28th, with a Masonic Service at 7pm. Burial will follow the funeral services in Stilesville Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020