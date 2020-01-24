Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph R. Reeves


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph R. Reeves Obituary
Ralph R. Reeves

Camby - Ralph Reeves

86, longtime Mooresville resident, died January 24, 2020 at The Springs of Mooresville. Ralph was born October 20, 1933, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Walter Ward Reeves and Olive Isadore (Read) Reeves.

Ralph was raised in Indianapolis and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1950. He married the love of his life Vera "Janie" Reeves on January 13, 1956. Together they were faithful members of The Church at Mt. Gilead and Ralph was a 50-year member of the Mooresville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and U.A.W. Local 933. Ralph worked as an inspector for Allison, division of General Motors for 39 years, retiring in 1991.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Vera "Janie" (Robinson) Reeves; a brother Randy Reeves; sisters Shirley Meloy and Ruth Bryer.

Survivors include his daughter, Devota "Dodie" Sheffield and her husband Phillip of Indianapolis and many extended family and friends.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29th at Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, with calling there from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday Jan. 28th, with a Masonic Service at 7pm. Burial will follow the funeral services in Stilesville Cemetery.

Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now