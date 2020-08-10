Ralph Richard Plummer



Ralph Richard Plummer, 96, passed away on August 7, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on January 6, 1924 to Ralph J. and Rose (Krebs) Plummer in Indianapolis; brother of Robert and William (deceased). Ralph married Lillian Arlene Eastlund (deceased) on March 15, 1945 in Santa Rosa, CA. They were married for almost 71 years. Together they had eight (8) daughters: Teresa Maxson (Bill); Anne Plummer; Mary Joseph (deceased); Rose Marie Welchans (Jack); Mari Riffey-Perkins (Vincent); Carol Rengnez (Alain); Lilian Plummer (George Martin) and Nancy Plummer. Four (4) sons: Joseph (deceased); Robert, Thomas (Cathy); and Donald (Laura); 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and oodles of nieces and nephews.



A Ben Davis graduate, ran track/cross country (even skunked Culver Military). He also ran track at Butler University his freshman year. When Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941, he enlisted in the Navy Cadet Corp in 1942. He studied aviation at DePauw, then to Ball State and Ottumwa, IA and Iowa City for flight training; transferred to the Great Lakes, then to Jacksonville, FL (1944) and trained to be an electrician; he was sent to Santa Rosa Navy Airbase to work on airplanes in 1945. In August of 1945 he was sent to Japan, except he didn't get there because of the atomic and nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan; he was on a ship in the middle of the ocean when Japan surrendered, then he sailed to Maui, Hawaii. He came back from Hawaii on an LST ship. He received an honorable discharge in 1946.



After 37 years, he retired in 1985 as an electrician for Allison, Speedway, IN. Always busy, he fit in scuba diving (Indiana Diving Club), raising aquarium fish; growing Bonsai trees; gardening, volunteering for St. Vincent de Paul and undertaking church maintenance at St. Joseph.



For dad and mom's 50th Anniversary, the kids gave them a 1940s-theme celebration. We decorated as close as we could to that era…..music, posters, cigarette girls, "look-alike" Andrew Sister's singing and swaying. We invited their male and female friends to wear their WWII uniforms (if they saved); snoods; seamed nylons, etc. It was so much fun! Fr. Glenn O'Connor said this was the best party he had ever attended.



The family wishes to thank Patti, from St. Vincent Hospice at Home and Life's Journey Hospice House, for their care of our father.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Thursday, August 13 with visitation from 9:30 - 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1401 S. Mickley Ave., Indianapolis 46241. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery; Services entrusted to Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street, Indianapolis, 46224. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.









