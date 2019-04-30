|
|
Ralph Smith
Danville - Ralph Leon Smith
90, Danville, passed away April 27, 2019. He had worked in petroleum sales for Farm Bureau Co-op for many years, before retiring in 1990. He served in the US Army from 1954-1955. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church, Farm Bureau Co-op, Indiana Sheep Breeders Assoc., Hendricks County and Indiana State Square Dance Club. Survivors include his wife Norma L. Smith; daughters Celisa (Steve) Snyder, Marci (Ron) Hopkins, Dixie (Dee) Kirts, and Jodi (George) Weed; grandchildren Brandon (Rachel) Snyder, Nathan (Ally) Snyder, Staci Hopkins, Todd Hopkins, Simone Kirts, Alexis Kirts, Rachel (Daniel) Edwards, Adam (Lauren) Weed, Jacob Weed; great grandchildren Reid Snyder, Lane Snyder, Jackie Kate Weed. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday May 3 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Sat. May 4. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian Church, 8930 N. SR 267, Brownsburg, IN 46112. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 30, 2019