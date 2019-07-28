|
|
Ralph Wilding
Mooresville - Ralph Eugene Wilding (Gene), born January 20, 1949 in Terre Haute, Indiana went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 25, 2019. He was the son of Ralph and Doris Wilding of Brazil, Indiana. He graduated from Gerstmeyer High School and attended Indiana State University as well as Indiana Business College in Indianapolis. Gene spent from 1968-1972 in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and served a year in Thailand as a Communication Specialist. After returning home and finishing college, he worked for 30 years in IT management, before working with his wife in their employee benefit enrollment business for the past 18 years.
He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Diana J. Hogue Wilding and their two living children, Gena Wilding of Mooresville and Zach Wilding of Brownsburg and his wife Susan Tunget Wilding, along with their children Logan Grace and Cooper Lee. Son, Scott Allen Wilding, is deceased, and his spouse Erin Goldberg Wilding and their two sons, Justin Allen and Brandon Scott Wilding.
Gene was a lover of all things outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, target shooting, archery and going four wheeling with the guys. He has been a member of Zionsville Fellowship Church for over 30 years and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held at Zionsville Fellowship Church, 9090 W. Oak St. Zionsville, IN, on Tuesday July 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send your contribution to Zionsville Fellowship Church, or to a Pancreatic Cancer Research program.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019