Ramona Mullins
Brownsburg - Ramona "Mona" Joan Schweizer Mullins went to see her Heavenly Father Tuesday evening September 15, 2020. She spent the last 20 years in Brownsburg, Indiana. Mona was born in Wayne County Indiana to Edgar James Schweizer and Nina Louise Johnston-Schweizer. She was preceded in death by both parents. Mona had a passion for healing and began a 35 year career as a nurse in 1982. She spent the last 16 years of her career at Wishard/Eskanazi as an inpatient psychiatric nurse. She graduated from Centerville High School, IVY Tech, Indiana Wesleyan, and the University of Phoenix with a Master's Degree in Nursing Education. She is survived by her husband Tad Mullins, three daughters Elizabeth Williams (Jerry Sigler), Amanda Propes (Jason), and Sarah Lacey, Sister Rhonda McDonald (Earl), niece Victoria and nephew James. Mona was blessed with nine grandchildren, Evan Lacey, Emma Lacey, Luke Lacey, James Sigler, Mia Propes, Sophia Sigler, Noah Hickerson, Micah Propes, and Sabrina Sigler. Mona was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first great grandson Emmett who arrives in November. Services will be held Saturday Sept. 19 with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00pm with services to follow. Services will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, Brownsburg, Indiana. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Contributions may be made to Misty Eyes Animal Shelter, P.O. 1202, Brownsburg, IN 46112 or at www.mistyeyes.org