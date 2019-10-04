Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Randal Donnell "Randy" Sunderland


1955 - 2019
Randal Donnell "Randy" Sunderland Obituary
Randal "Randy" Donnell Sunderland

Indianapolis - Randal "Randy" Donnell Sunderland, age 64, passed away on October 2, 2019. A visitation for Randy will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. Additional visitation time will occur Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM also at the funeral home, with a funeral service immediately following at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
