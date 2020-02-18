|
Randall Emerson
Indianapolis - Randall L. Emerson, age 89, died on February 16, 2020 at his residence after a courageous and hard-fought battle with Parkinson's.
Randall is survived by his wife, Joyce (Lewis) Emerson; four children, Randy Emerson (Leslie Emerson), Curt Emerson (Kim Emerson), Laura Emerson Burkert (Matt Burkert), and Eric Emerson (Robin Emerson). He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Freda Emerson Prior, Patty Emerson Stetter, and a third sister, Varena Emerson Sakel, who preceded him in death.
Randall is a veteran of the Korean War where he served as a Corporal in the Marines. He was born in Jasper, IN on July 16, 1930 to Gilbert and Bessie Emerson. He graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1949. He married his wife Joyce on August 6, 1950. They celebrated their 69th anniversary in 2019. Randall moved his family to Speedway, IN in 1969. There he became an insurance agent and started his own independent insurance agency. After retiring from insurance, he began working for the Town of Speedway. He served the Town of Speedway for 13 years, retiring in 2008. He never slowed down after retiring. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, doing yard work for his neighbors, visiting with his children and grandchildren, playing guitar, and fishing.
Visitation will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel located at 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM. The family will be having a private family graveside service and burial.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020