Indianapolis - Minister Randall Lott 58, Funeral Sat. 6/20/2020 @ Greater St. Mathews Church 2705 Marquette Blvd. South Bend, IN; for family and close friends only. Public View 2:30 PM; Service 3:30 PM. www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
