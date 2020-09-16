Randall "Randy" Orin Hughes



Indianapolis - 71, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on September 15, 2020. He was born January 6, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Carl and Leva (Hall) Hughes; he was one of ten children.



Schooner, as he is known to many, never knew a stranger. His kindness knew no bounds or color and his heart knew no judgment. He remembered every face and name, always had a smile, and was the life of any party. On February 1, 2020 at a celebration of life party surrounded by family and friends he married his long time sweetheart, Kathy-Kate Davis Hundley. Randy proudly served his country in the Vietnam War after being drafted in 1968. Much of his life he worked in the construction trade. He was a longstanding member of the VFW Post #98 and always shared his generosity with Amvets and neighboring posts. His family was his greatest love and priority. He was the best big brother to his siblings and was always there for his mom LJ after his dad passed unexpectedly. Schoon's grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of his life. The close bond he shared with his daughter Rhiannon was second to none. He was excited to have his only son Gabe. He was reunited with his daughter Kathleen in April 2019. He was also a proud stepfather to JR and Heather Hundley.



Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Leva; wife Karen (White) Hughes, sister, Sandy Thomas and brother-in-law, Gary Faires. Surviving to carry on his legacy are his wife, Kathy-Kate Davis Hundley and children; Kathleen (Tim) Anderson, Rhiannon (Bobby Woodruff Jr) Hughes, and Gabriel Hughes and stepchildren JR and Heather; Siblings Michael Hughes, Mark (Carol) Hughes, Sheila Faires, Brian Hughes, Sharon (Phil) Ortega, Shelley Stephens, Brett (Shannon) Hughes, and Stacy Hughes-Stanjevich; 9 grandchildren - Lexi, Bobbi, Treyvon, Aaron, Rachel, Kyle, Isabella, Gabriella and Bronx; and 7 great-grandchildren - Gregory, Ryan, Julian, Quentin, Lucius, Alaiyah, and Amiyah; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.



Visitation will be Sunday, September 20th from 1-4 PM at Family Funeral Care at 5791 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46224. Funeral services will immediately follow.









