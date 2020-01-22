Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall R. (Randy) Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall R. (Randy) Cox Obituary
Randall (Randy) R. Cox

Randall (Randy) R. Cox,July 19,1959-January 11, 2020 age 60 years

Passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, January the 11th, 2020

He was a Retired Antique Dealer for over 40 years. He & his wife, Tammy Cox had just celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary along with their Children & Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Cox, Son, Garret Cox, Daughter, Ashley Cox andGrandchildren, Kaitlyn E. Cox, Fallyn A. Cox & Landen G. Mora

A private memorial is being held by his family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -