Randall (Randy) R. Cox
Randall (Randy) R. Cox,July 19,1959-January 11, 2020 age 60 years
Passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, January the 11th, 2020
He was a Retired Antique Dealer for over 40 years. He & his wife, Tammy Cox had just celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary along with their Children & Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Cox, Son, Garret Cox, Daughter, Ashley Cox andGrandchildren, Kaitlyn E. Cox, Fallyn A. Cox & Landen G. Mora
A private memorial is being held by his family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020