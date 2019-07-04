|
Franklin
In Loving Memory of
Randall R.H. Franklin, Sr.
Happy Birthday Randy!
You are always in our hearts and minds. You are a son, brother, father, cousin, uncle, nephew, and friend.So many relationships, so many lives touched by your presence on this earth. Although we wish that you were still with us, we know that you are in your Heavenly Home, and we will see you again.
Out of grief, comes hope, and out of hope comes the promise that whosoever will call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Love, Mom, Dad,
and Family
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019