Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall R.h. Franklin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall R.h. Franklin Sr. In Memoriam
Franklin

In Loving Memory of

Randall R.H. Franklin, Sr.







Happy Birthday Randy!

You are always in our hearts and minds. You are a son, brother, father, cousin, uncle, nephew, and friend.So many relationships, so many lives touched by your presence on this earth. Although we wish that you were still with us, we know that you are in your Heavenly Home, and we will see you again.

Out of grief, comes hope, and out of hope comes the promise that whosoever will call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Love, Mom, Dad,

and Family

.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.