Randall Wayne Hoots
Waldron - Randall Wayne Hoots (5/17/1955- 4/21/2020) of Waldron passed away April 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Rediker; children Jason (Heidi) Griffin, Donna (Frank) D'Onofrio, and Teresa (Kenny Back) Hoots; grandchildren Amber, Kayleb, Mallory, and Abigail; great-grandson Marcello; and siblings Dwight Hoots, Jennifer Windisch, Joel (Mary) Hoots and brother-in-law Lester Woolslayer.
Due to restrictions on social gatherings a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020