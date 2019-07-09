Randell Brooks



Indianapolis - Randell (Randy) L. Brooks, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 2, 2019 in his home due to complications from a battle with stomach cancer. Randy was born September 4, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, Arkansas, to Clyde and Mary Brooks. In 1950, Randy and his family moved to Indiana. He attended Walnut Grove High School, from which he graduated in 1964. He then continued his studies at the School of the Ozarks from 1964 to 1966. Randy served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970 as an aircraft mechanic. Randy worked as an auto mechanic for many years at Standard Oil, Firestone, and Goodyear. He retired in 2008, but continued in the customer service department at Pep Boys for 10 years. Randy enjoyed spending his free time bowling, and had two 300 games, as well as a 299 game. He loved all sports, especially the Cubs, Colts, and Indiana University. He was also a lover of cats. Randy is survived by his wife, Tampa Vance-Brooks; his sister, Brenda McCullough; Children, Randy T. Brooks, Vickie Redweik, Bill Brooks, Don Brooks, and Patrick Vance; and 9 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care in Castleton. If desired, donations can be made in Randy's memory to Cats Haven or Face Clinic. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019