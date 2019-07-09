Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randell Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randell Brooks


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randell Brooks Obituary
Randell Brooks

Indianapolis - Randell (Randy) L. Brooks, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 2, 2019 in his home due to complications from a battle with stomach cancer. Randy was born September 4, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, Arkansas, to Clyde and Mary Brooks. In 1950, Randy and his family moved to Indiana. He attended Walnut Grove High School, from which he graduated in 1964. He then continued his studies at the School of the Ozarks from 1964 to 1966. Randy served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970 as an aircraft mechanic. Randy worked as an auto mechanic for many years at Standard Oil, Firestone, and Goodyear. He retired in 2008, but continued in the customer service department at Pep Boys for 10 years. Randy enjoyed spending his free time bowling, and had two 300 games, as well as a 299 game. He loved all sports, especially the Cubs, Colts, and Indiana University. He was also a lover of cats. Randy is survived by his wife, Tampa Vance-Brooks; his sister, Brenda McCullough; Children, Randy T. Brooks, Vickie Redweik, Bill Brooks, Don Brooks, and Patrick Vance; and 9 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care in Castleton. If desired, donations can be made in Randy's memory to Cats Haven or Face Clinic.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Indiana Funeral Care
Download Now