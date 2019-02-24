|
|
Randolph Lee Foxworthy
Indianapolis - Randolph Lee Foxworthy, 74, Indianapolis, died peacefully on February 17th, 2019. Respected and admired by all who knew him, Randy was a generous man and used his brilliance to guide anyone seeking direction. Born in Indianapolis on October 4th, 1944, Randy attended North Central High School. He then graduated from Butler University before going on to get his law degree at Indiana University. His intellect and drive led him to graduate at the top of his class with honors. He spent the majority of his successful career as Executive Vice President of Melvin Simon & Associates (Simon Property Group). Randy held many prestigious positions throughout his lifetime including the Presidency of his favorite golf club, Crooked Stick. A true consigliere, people looked up to him and entrusted him with their difficulties knowing full well that he would find the best solutions. He loved all things golf, whether it be playing 18 holes in Casa de Campo, or watching Tiger on the TV. Randy had a passion for reading, evident by the Kindle that never left his side. A dedicated father of seven, he was also "Papa" to ten beautiful grandchildren whom he loved spending summers with at Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver. A devoted family man, Randy lived his life to provide for and guide his children, especially through his expressive storytelling. Randy's legacy will live on as the beloved husband of Jenifer James Foxworthy; loving father of Ryan Foxworthy, Bryan (Brooke) Foxworthy, Katie (Jason) Glassley, Gallagher Foxworthy and James Foxworthy; adored grandchildren Jackson, Emma, Carter, Tillie, Ashton, Layla, Tyler, Henley, Simon, and Maxwell; dear brother Jeff (Becky) Foxworthy; cherished son-in-law of Jim and Muffi James; brother-in-law James (Fabiana) James Jr.; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Randy is preceded in death by his beautiful children Krista Lynn Foxworthy and Randolph Jr; parents Richard and Elizabeth Foxworthy; brother Rick Foxworthy; and brother-in-law Andrew (Candace) James.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church 1402 West Main Street, Carmel IN 46032. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to one of the following: The Crooked Stick Scholarship Fund Donations can be made at www.cicf.org/donors/give-now/existing-fund; Payable to The Legacy Fund, Memo Crooked Stick Scholarship Legacy Fund 615 N. Alabama Street #119, Indianapolis, IN 46204; The Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Fund www.lakemax.org; LMEF PO Box 187, Culver, IN 46511; St. Frances In-The-Fields Episcopal Church www.stfranciszionsville.org; 1525 Mulberry Street, Zionsville IN 46077. Online condolences can be made at http://www.crownhill.org/obituary/297492/Randolph-Foxworthy/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019