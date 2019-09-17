|
|
Raul Miguel Padro
Indianapolis - Raul passed away on Sunday, September 15 at the age of 65, surrounded by his family.
He is loved by his father, Raul Angel Padro; brothers, Luis (Lena) Padro, Tony Padro, Rafael (Michelle) Padro, and Randy Strothmann; and nieces and nephews, Amanda, Lydia, Angel, Amber, Alek, Alycia and Aden. Raul will be greatly missed by his family, friends and fellow musicians.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E. 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019