Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tabernacle Presbyterian Church
418 E. 34th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabernacle Presbyterian Church
418 E. 34th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Raul Miguel Padro Obituary
Indianapolis - Raul passed away on Sunday, September 15 at the age of 65, surrounded by his family.

He is loved by his father, Raul Angel Padro; brothers, Luis (Lena) Padro, Tony Padro, Rafael (Michelle) Padro, and Randy Strothmann; and nieces and nephews, Amanda, Lydia, Angel, Amber, Alek, Alycia and Aden. Raul will be greatly missed by his family, friends and fellow musicians.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E. 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
