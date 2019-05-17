|
Ray Doan
Indianapolis - Ray Doan 78 of Indianapolis passed away on May 15, 2019. Ray was born on July 02, 1940 in Rockcastle County, KY to Nathan Bray and Anna Marie (Chaney) Doan. Ray served our country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Fleming Garden Christian Church and the American Legion Post #64. Ray was retired in 1998 from Allison's Transmission Plant #3 where he was an Insurance Benefits Representative. Ray was preceded in death by five siblings and his son Curt Doan. Calling will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park from 2 - 5 pm followed by the funeral service at 5 pm. Ray is survived by his wife; Judith Ann (Hayden) Doan, his children; Natalie and Adrienne Doan, and LeeAnn, Rick (Rhonda), Jim Harris, and his grandchildren; Erynn, Cameron, Amber, Olivia and his sisters; Hazel and Dolly. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to . Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 17, 2019