Ray E. Sells
Brownsburg - 94, Brownsburg, passed away March 17, 2019. He had worked for the Indiana Dept. of Transportation for 43 years, retiring in 1989. Ray was a US Army veteran of WWII and had been a POW in Poland. He was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church, American Legion, Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Sells, son Bob Skelton, brother Harold Sells and sister Neolma Moison. Survivors include children Stephen Sells, Michael Sells and Susan Bufore; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Visitation will be from 10am to 12noon Thurs. March 21 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, with funeral services there at 12 noon. Entombment will be at Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to . The family wished to thank the staff at Brownsburg Meadows and Heart to Heart Hospice. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019