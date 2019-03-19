Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connection Pointe Christian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Connection Pointe Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Sells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray E. Sells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ray E. Sells Obituary
Ray E. Sells

Brownsburg - 94, Brownsburg, passed away March 17, 2019. He had worked for the Indiana Dept. of Transportation for 43 years, retiring in 1989. Ray was a US Army veteran of WWII and had been a POW in Poland. He was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church, American Legion, Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Sells, son Bob Skelton, brother Harold Sells and sister Neolma Moison. Survivors include children Stephen Sells, Michael Sells and Susan Bufore; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Visitation will be from 10am to 12noon Thurs. March 21 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, with funeral services there at 12 noon. Entombment will be at Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to . The family wished to thank the staff at Brownsburg Meadows and Heart to Heart Hospice. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now