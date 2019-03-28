|
|
Ray Everett Molenhour
Greensburg - Ray Everett Molenhour, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Ray is survived by his wife of 29 years, Geraldine Joyce (Smith) Zander Molenhour and others.
Visitation will be at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East St., Indianapolis on Thurs., March 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Fri., March 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Hebron Cemetery Association in Adams, Indiana at 12:30 p.m. on Fri., March 29, 2019. Please visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019